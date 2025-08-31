Reviewing Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) & Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Oscar Health -1.50% -13.78% -2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tian Ruixiang and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oscar Health 5 4 0 0 1.44

Volatility & Risk

Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential downside of 27.52%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oscar Health has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Oscar Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.13 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.47 $25.43 million ($0.81) -20.56

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

