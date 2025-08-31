Head to Head Analysis: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mondelez International and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 1 5 14 0 2.65 Greenlane 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Greenlane.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 9.84% 15.35% 5.85% Greenlane -246.62% -133.66% -59.29%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mondelez International and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Greenlane”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $36.44 billion 2.18 $4.61 billion $2.73 22.51 Greenlane $13.27 million 0.36 -$17.64 million N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Greenlane on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

