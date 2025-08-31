Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 437,239 shares.
Upland Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.15.
Upland Resources Company Profile
The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.
Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.
Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.