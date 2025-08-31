Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.45 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.67). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.67), with a volume of 137,854 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
In other Regional REIT news, insider David Hunter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £37,500. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.
Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.
