Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – August 31st

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Curanex Pharmaceuticals, and Epsium Enterprise are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China or Hong Kong and traded on domestic bourses (such as Shanghai and Shenzhen) as well as international markets (including Hong Kong and the United States). They come in various classes—A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, red chips and N-shares—each reflecting different listing venues, regulatory regimes and investor eligibility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (CURX)

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

