Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and traded as low as $16.78. Croda International shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 79,115 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Croda International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

