Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.28 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 469.75 ($6.34). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 460.50 ($6.22), with a volume of 806,263 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 385.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.59.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX (0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

