John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 55,600 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.