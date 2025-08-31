Top Technology Stocks To Research – August 31st

NVIDIA, Alibaba Group, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing or distributing technology-based products and services—ranging from software and semiconductors to IT services and hardware. These stocks often carry higher growth potential alongside greater volatility, as their fortunes hinge on innovation cycles and shifts in digital trends. Investors track them closely to gauge the market’s appetite for emerging technologies like cloud computing, AI and cybersecurity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Articles