Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and traded as low as $29.22. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 102,863 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Deutsche Boerse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

