United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.91 and traded as low as C$14.25. United Co.s shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

United Co.s Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

United Co.s Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.