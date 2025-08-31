London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.86 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 8.27 ($0.11), with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,878.41 and a beta of 0.09.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

