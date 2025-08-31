DIAMCOR MINING (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DIAMCOR MINING (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. DIAMCOR MINING shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 90,500 shares trading hands.

DIAMCOR MINING Trading Up 120.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185,504.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About DIAMCOR MINING

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

