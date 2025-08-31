China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.32 and traded as high as $50.64. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 37,929 shares.

China Auto Logistics Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

