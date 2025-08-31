Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.56 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 181.80 ($2.45). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,487,286 shares changing hands.

SQZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.95 million, a PE ratio of 782.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

