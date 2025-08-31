Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.62 and traded as high as C$66.74. Enbridge shares last traded at C$66.45, with a volume of 4,337,296 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.81%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

