CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,252.03 ($97.92) and traded as high as GBX 8,410 ($113.56). CRH shares last traded at GBX 8,338.25 ($112.59), with a volume of 1,017,605 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from GBX 8,993 to GBX 8,601 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,601.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.0%

About CRH

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,408.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,252.03. The company has a market cap of £56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.