Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $9.50. Canfor shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 11,565 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

