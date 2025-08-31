Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Financial Review

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Powell Industries and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50 AZZ 0 3 5 2 2.90

Powell Industries currently has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. AZZ has a consensus price target of $112.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than AZZ.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries $1.01 billion 3.17 $149.85 million $14.40 18.48 AZZ $1.58 billion 2.15 $128.83 million $8.63 13.10

This table compares Powell Industries and AZZ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Powell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AZZ. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Powell Industries and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries 16.22% 33.16% 18.23% AZZ 16.40% 15.54% 7.51%

Risk and Volatility

Powell Industries has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Powell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Powell Industries pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Powell Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Powell Industries beats AZZ on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers. It also provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

