Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.35 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.87). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 2,606,654 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.31.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 4.63 EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

