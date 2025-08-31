Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.87. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 36,289 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 722.01% and a negative net margin of 587.31%. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

