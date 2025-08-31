Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.77 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.94). Saga shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.90), with a volume of 196,690 shares trading hands.

Saga Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £308.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

