American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.30. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

