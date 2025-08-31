Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $3.97. Glencore shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 90,669 shares trading hands.

Glencore Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Glencore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

