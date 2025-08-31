DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.72. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 16,234 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.