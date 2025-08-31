Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.07 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 47.70 ($0.64). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.62), with a volume of 116,164 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. Equities analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total transaction of £48,394.72. Insiders have sold 785,558 shares of company stock worth $33,193,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

