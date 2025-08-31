Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.89 ($6.48) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.56). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 556.55 ($7.51), with a volume of 465,731 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 price objective on shares of Science Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Science Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 758.
Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 19.30 EPS for the quarter. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current year.
Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.
