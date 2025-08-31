Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$78.44 and traded as high as C$90.55. Sprott shares last traded at C$90.49, with a volume of 63,239 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 59.28%.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
