Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

