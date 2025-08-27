Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at $950,398.04. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

