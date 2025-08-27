Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $460.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $465.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

