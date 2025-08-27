BWM Planning LLC Acquires 17,211 Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM

BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 199.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

