CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VB opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

