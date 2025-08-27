Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 215.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $109,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,191.09. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,582 shares of company stock worth $294,930. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,200.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

