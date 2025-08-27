Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. $MBCN

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 3,024.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at $396,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

