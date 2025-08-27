Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,000. PulteGroup accounts for 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,151,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,371,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

