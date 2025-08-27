2,489 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Bought by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

