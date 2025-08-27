Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $460.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $465.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

