Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

