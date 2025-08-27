Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,124 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,699 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,039,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 147,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

