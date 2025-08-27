SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. SmartFinancial accounts for about 3.2% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.