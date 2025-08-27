CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

