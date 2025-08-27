Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,952 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441,050 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,183,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,000,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,446 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5%

GBDC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

