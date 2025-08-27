B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $35.46 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

