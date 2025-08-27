B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,883 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,693 shares of company stock worth $23,488,848. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2%

SCHW opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.