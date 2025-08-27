Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 16.39%.The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATAT. Wall Street Zen cut Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 35.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

