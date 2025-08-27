Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.
Foot Locker Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
