Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,510,886 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Foot Locker by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,369 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 941,601 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,562,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,532 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,974 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

