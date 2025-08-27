Contrasting XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get XOS alerts:

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -91.56% -147.93% -48.78% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XOS and Chijet Motor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $55.96 million 0.47 -$50.16 million ($5.85) -0.52 Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chijet Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for XOS and Chijet Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 1 2.80 Chijet Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.08%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Summary

XOS beats Chijet Motor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.