The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8%

TJX Companies stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

