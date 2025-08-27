Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after buying an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after buying an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,957,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,524,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $299.86 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $274.25 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.